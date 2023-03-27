Young farmers demonstrate their skills

Awaiting the next question in a farming knowledge quiz during the Junior Young Farmer regional event in Middlemarch on Saturday are Harriet Johnston (17), from Southland Girls’ High School, and Kelvin Stratford (17), from Southland Boys’ High School. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Practical tests, quizzes and entertainment came to Middlemarch as part of the annual quest to find the best young farmer to represent Otago and Southland.

Hay bales were tossed, various tasks performed and minds tested in the regional final of the Young Farmer of the Year contest on Saturday.

Hugh Jackson, from the Thornbury club, in Invercargill, will represent Otago and Southland in the national final after seeing off seven other competitors at the Middlemarch event.

He manages a 600-cow herd in Southland.

James Fox and Cameron Smith, both of the Thornbury club, were second and third.

Twins Zoe and Millar McElrea, from Columba and John McGlashan colleges in Dunedin, won the Junior Young Farmer of the Year regional title for the third consecutive year.

Hauroko Valley Primary School pupils Sierra Bennett, Elly Hurley and Sophie Parris, from Clifden, won the agri-kids section.

— Staff reporter