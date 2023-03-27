Young farmers demonstrate their skills

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hay bales were tossed, various tasks performed and minds tested in the regional final of the Young Farmer of the Year contest on Saturday.
Hugh Jackson, from the Thornbury club, in Invercargill, will represent Otago and Southland in the national final after seeing off seven other competitors at the Middlemarch event.
He manages a 600-cow herd in Southland.
James Fox and Cameron Smith, both of the Thornbury club, were second and third.
Twins Zoe and Millar McElrea, from Columba and John McGlashan colleges in Dunedin, won the Junior Young Farmer of the Year regional title for the third consecutive year.
Hauroko Valley Primary School pupils Sierra Bennett, Elly Hurley and Sophie Parris, from Clifden, won the agri-kids section.
— Staff reporter