Awards tickets on sale

Chairman of Beef+Lamb NZ Andrew Morrison. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tickets are now on sale for the Beef + Lamb New Zealand awards dinner, to be held on Thursday, October 19, at Te Pae Convention Centre, Christchurch.

The awards dinner will be a night of celebrating the people, innovation, technologies and management systems that make New Zealand’s grass-based red meat industry world-leading.

The evening will provide an opportunity to sample some of the finest produce of the agricultural sector as finalists are introduced and the winner of each of the eight award categories are announced.

Organisations from the southern area vying for awards are AgResearch’s low-methane sheep genetics programme (Mosgiel), Silver Fern Farms’ Lynker net carbon zero mapping tool (Dunedin), Wharetoa Genetics (Balclutha) and the Greater Dipton Catchment Group (Dipton).