Burn management event for arable farmers

The Balfour Fire Brigade is inviting arable crop farmers to an event about managing burning.

In collaboration with Federated Farmers, the brigade was inviting the local arable crop farming community to a breakfast event at the Balfour Fire Station at 9am tomorrow, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said.

"This is an opportunity for arable crop farmers to engage with local experienced burners, share stories, gain insights and explore innovative solutions for managing burning. The event aims to foster a collaborative environment where the farming community can learn from one another and address challenges collectively."

Attendees would have the chance to hear first-hand experiences, strategies and success stories from seasoned burners.

The focus would be on understanding the nuances of burning, exploring best practices and discovering effective solutions.

The breakfast event would provide an open forum for attendees to have their permit-related questions addressed by Fenz permit issuers.

Farmers could also engage with insurance advisers present at the event to discuss risk management strategies and ensure their operations were adequately protected.

"This is a valuable opportunity for farmers to enhance their understanding of insurance options tailored to the unique challenges of arable crop farming."

The brigade and Federated Farmers were looking forward to hosting the event and providing a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking and building a stronger, more resilient arable crop farming community.