Cattle price split largest in 10 years

Export signals look more hopeful for beef than sheepmeat. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Sheep and beef farmers are getting mixed signals as a gap opens up in overseas beef prices while sheepmeat exports continue to lag.

Many beef markets are seeing softer consumer demand, except for North America and Europe.

A Rabobank report shows declining supply and strong consumer demand in the United States is driving cattle prices higher, while lower domestic beef supply has held up beef prices in Canada and Europe.

The opposite is the case for other markets with increased supply and lower demand driving lower prices.

Meat Industry Association (MIA) data for July shows a 24% drop on record red meat exports of $1.1billion in the same month a year ago.

Overseas markets are see-sawing in their beef interest as sheepmeat exports retreat in value and in volume.

China remained the largest market, but had the largest drop in exports for both beef and sheepmeat, down 45% to $247m.

Exports to the US were up 25% from last July, to $231m, with beef in particular recovering from last year’s low levels.

Canada was the third-largest market for the month, with a significant surge in exports, up 98% to $35m, mainly driven by record beef exports.

Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said US cattle prices had increased almost 30% over the past year, whereas Australian cattle prices had dropped more than 30%.

"This price split is the largest we have seen in the past 10 years," he said.

"Such a separation in prices will have consequences for beef exporters’ competitiveness, and we expect to see some shift in trade volumes as a result."

Weaker consumer demand and full supply chains are the common themes over most markets other than the US.

Particularly in Asian countries, beef purchases made in anticipation of recovery from Covid-19 have yet to be consumed and are part of growing stock levels.

Increasing volumes of Australian beef exports are creating competition for New Zealand beef in the global market.

"However, the slowing of the US cow kill is expected to lead to a reduction in US-produced lean trimmings, which in turn is expected to provide price support for the global lean trimmings market," he said.

"But the needle hasn’t shifted yet. Weak Chinese demand and high volumes of Australian beef have seen Australian and New Zealand lean trimmings exports prices drop while US produced lean trimmings remain strong, leading to the widest spread since 2020."

Fonterra cuts to farmgate milk price forecasts last month are expected to add pressure with an increase in dairy cow culling. The co-op’s call that male calves must enter a value stream is expected to add to meat flows.

Mr Gidley-Baird said New Zealand beef export volumes in the second quarter increased 14% year-on-year even though much of the heat had come off the global beef market and returns had eased.

This was underpinned by a 7% lift in beef production.

Weaker economic settings in China were impacting prices and export earnings were back 13% for the quarter. Export volumes to Japan were back 49%.

The MIA says New Zealand’s exported red meat products dropped to $807 million during July. Record exports of $1.1b for the month a year ago were due to a catch-up in processing after Covid-19 disruptions.

Chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the big drop was a short-term impact from high export volumes last July.

"We are also seeing a long-term trend for a reduction in the volume of sheepmeat exports and an increase in beef exports. This is due to the decline in the sheep flock and the increase in cattle numbers for both beef and dairy."

Overall sheepmeat exports were down 25% by volume and 34% by value to $249m in July, with China down 31% by volume and 45% by value to $74m.

Most of the other markets also dropped except for the US where export volumes were up and their value rose 6% to $49m.

Total beef export volumes rose by 8%, compared with last July, and dropped 13% by value to $405m.

US beef exports worth $161m increased 115% by volume and 81% by value, while beef exports to China were down 29% by volume and 48% by value to $124m.

- By Tim Cronshaw