Changes at industry association

Animal and Plant Health New Zealand’s new chief executive Dr Liz Shackleton takes up the role at the end of next month.

Former chief executive Mark Ross stepped down in July and now heads the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association.

Dr Shackleton previously led the DairyNZ Biosecurity team, including the Mycoplasma bovis programme team since 2018.

She has held leadership roles in the pharmaceutical sector after starting her career as a rural veterinarian.

"I’ve been privileged to spend my career supporting the primary sector — from gumboots to boardroom — and am passionate about the important role it plays for New Zealand," she said.

The industry association, formerly called Agcarm, represents animal health and crop protection industries as well as rural retailers.

The group works closely with government agencies, industry groups, and other groups, to help bring innovations to manage pests and diseases so that food can be grown efficiently and sustainably.

Co-president Vanessa Macdonald said Dr Shackleton would be instrumental in carrying out the recently rebranded organisation’s strategy which prioritised safeguarding the sustainability of agriculture through ensuring the health of crops and animals.

Her leadership would help reinforce the position of farmers and growers as frontrunners in producing safe, healthy, and sustainable food with innovative solutions and best practices, she said.

Dr Shackleton said healthy crops and animals played a critical role in safeguarding sustainability.

- By Tim Cronshaw