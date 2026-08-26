North Canterbury dairy farmer Bex Green is a new associate director on rural insurer FMG’s board. The Federated Farmers North Canterbury president and her husband, Blair, are contract milkers and farm shareholders in Culverden, where they milk 1000 cows and have three children. She also serves as the Feds’ national vice dairy chairwoman and leads the Canterbury Regional Policy Committee. FMG chairwoman Sarah von Dadelszen said her appointment continued the company’s commitment to building governance strength in the rural sector. “As an active farmer and rural leader, she brings valuable insight into the opportunities and challenges facing rural communities. I am confident she will contribute fresh perspectives to our discussions and be a valuable addition to the board.” Mrs Green said she was attracted to the directorship because FMG was a mutual insurer created by farmers for farmers. “At the end of the day, every decision comes back to what’s best for its members, and I think that’s something worth protecting and building on.’’ She said her governance philosophy wasbased on listening and understanding the needs of people she represented in her Federated Farmers and community roles. “I’m looking forward to learning from an experienced board while contributing my own perspective. I see this as an opportunity to continue growing as a director while giving back to an organisation that’s been supporting rural New Zealand for generations.’’ She will attend her first board meeting in October. An associate director role is unpaid and she does not have board voting rights.