South Otago dairy farmers Scott and Ann Henderson have been crowned Southland-Otago Dairy Industry Awards Share Farmer of the Year winners. They talk to Sally Rae about a career they say is not just about milking cows.
Winners of the 2021 Southland-Otago Dairy Industry Awards sharefarmer of the year category say they love the land they live on and wish the general public had a better understanding of what farmers do and why.
