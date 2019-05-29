Bulk-milk testing results for 'M bovis' below MPI expectations

Attempts to trace Mycoplasma bovis (M.bovis) through bulk-milk testing has fallen well short with "less hits than expected''.

Ministry of Primary Industries regional recovery manager Richard McPhail said the results were lower than the ministry expected, but some tests had identified traces of the infection.

Mr McPhail spoke to a group of farmers and industry professionals about M.bovis at a Southland Federated Farmers meeting earlier this month.

"They did the Elisa test, which is the test across bulk milk, the results from what I've heard came back lower on a number of farms,'' he said.

Several attendees raised concerns around the lack of certainty in regard to when the testing stages would be completed.

Southland Federated Farmers vice-president Bernadette Hunt said the wait for testing was heavily affecting stock sales in Southland.

"There's people desperately needing to clear stock off their farm to the store market, [but] the store market is scared.''

Mr McPhail said the ministry had indicated that it was about two thirds of the way through the search workload in Southland.

"Working in this programme, you can't promise anything because the science, [and] invariably if I make a statement, it will change next week.''

He said from his point of view the biggest issue for the MPI regional team was getting their decision-making on the ground.

"We can make decisions around some operational costs and some of the day-to-day funding, but over all, disease management controls us.''

He said the Biosecurity Act was "basically the end of the line'' for the team.

"It's a very, very difficult time for the farmers and the people involved and it's also frustrating for the regional teams in roles where they're trying to get answers for farmers.''

He said it was particularly hard for farmers who had been through multiple rounds of testing.

An attendee said one of the "major problems'' was that notice of directions (NODs) were not being allocated quickly enough, leading to infected cattle being spread around the country.

Mr McPhail said some farms had been under surveillance for "far too long'' and animals had gone out of farms and come back with the infection.

In some cases, farmers who were under a NOD had not notified their neighbouring properties, he said.

"Farmers who are under a NOD should notify their neighbouring properties, but it is the individual farmers' responsibility.''

DairyNZ and MPI were both carrying out an independent review of "casing and tracing'', he said.

"The director of MPI, Ray Smith, has actually instigated a 10-step-plan to try to realign what's gone wrong and some of that should be available in the next few weeks.''