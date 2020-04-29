A chance to engage next generation

Getting on board ... Wyndham dairy farmer Helen Cummings is to become a director on the Holstein Friesian New Zealand board next month. She will be one of two directors representing Otago/Southland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wyndham stud breeder and dairy farmer Helen Cummings would like to encourage more young people to get involved with Black and White Youth when she takes up her seat as a director on the Holstein Friesian New Zealand (HFNZ) board early next month.

She and husband Jock are enthusiastic about the Holstein Friesian breed. She has had the Mayalan Holstein Friesian stud for the past 25 years.

The couple, along with their children, Clint, Darren and Kate, have been on their 106-hectare farm near Wyndham for the past 12 years, and before that they farmed in Brydone.

Now, while her sons work on other Southland farms, Kate studies agriculture at Lincoln University and Mr Cummings works as an account manager for Placemakers, Mrs Cummings and staff member Cherie McMullan run the 235-cow stud.

Each cow produces between 430kgMS to 440kgMS annually, with an overall production of up to 105,000kgMS — although production is down on previous seasons because of a wet winter and summer.

Prior to Mrs Cummings being asked to put her hand up for the vacant Otago/Southland seat on the HFNZ board earlier this year, the couple had already been members of the association for about 20 years.

She had been Southland branch secretary for most of that and took over as president about six or seven years ago.

She also wanted to develop her governance skills.

‘‘The next step was to be a director on the national board,’’ she said.

‘‘I wanted to understand a little bit more about how the board works, so I thought I would give it a go.’’

Ordinarily there were two directors representing Otago/Southland on the board, but one retired a year ago, leaving the position vacant.

Mrs Cummings joins fellow regional representative Nathan Chilton, who works on a dairy farm near Balfour.

She has already had a Skype meeting with the association’s general manager, Cherilyn Watson, during which they discussed both the role and the sub-committees she might be interested in joining.

‘‘I am keen to be part of Black and White Youth, and get more young ones involved [in the association and the breed].’’

In addition to looking after her family, she was keen to continue to show her stud stock, although that had not been possible at A&P shows for the past two or three years because of Mycoplasma bovis.

About 80% of their farm was inundated when the Mataura River burst its banks on February 5.

It had taken two months to recover from the damage, including spending five or six hours a day clearing 36 of the 42 paddocks of debris, as well as repairing 7.5km of fencing and resowing crops.

Three hectares of crop was destroyed and while they had undersown it with rape, she expected tonnage per hectare to be down going into winter.

In addition they had gone from twice a day to once a day milking.

‘‘We had so many friends and family help us out and now it is business as usual,’’ she said.

‘‘We’ve been here for 12 years and I’ve never seen a flood so bad.’’

‘‘It has been a hard slog and it was a great feeling to finish fixing the last damaged fence two weeks ago,’’ she said.

Farmy Army members as well as a team from the Gore A&P Show, of which Mr Cummings is president, also helped.

‘‘We also had 23 friends and family turn up on the Saturday following the flood to help with the clean-up and 26 people on the Sunday.

‘‘It was truly humbling,’’ she said.