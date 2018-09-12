Changes to dairy awards

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards' Southland/Otago regional organising committee has a reworked structure and two new appointments.

Darren Stenning, a national sponsor's representative and district sales manager, from Invercargill, was made the committee's regional manager in July following the handover from the previous year's organising team.

Mr Stenning said while appointing a non-sharemilker regional manager to head the committee had not been done in Southland/Otago before, it had been in other regions.

"Normally the previous year's Sharefarmer of the Year winners head the committee, but Russell and Tracy Bouma, who were the 2017 regional winners, have moved to the North Island," Mr Stenning said.

He said South Hillend dairy farmer Stefan du Plessis had been appointed as the committee's ambassador, a new position for all the regional committees.

This is the fifth year Mr Stenning has sat on the committee and his new role is to oversee the regional awards.

Each award section had team leaders, who had been regional or national winners last year.

The Share Farmer of the Year team leaders are Simon and Hilary Vallely, of Gore, who won the regional title last year.

Jaime McCrostie, of Winton, won the regional dairy manager title last year, is the Dairy Manager of the Year team leader.

The Dairy Trainee of the Year team leader is Simone Smail, of Invercargill, who was last year's national winner.

The competition entries open on October 1, and there will be two regional launches at the Top Pub, Winton, on October 3 at 6.30pm and in Balclutha at Farm Source, from 6.00pm on October 4.

Entries close on November 16. Preliminary judging is on February 26-28, 2019. The final round is from March 12-14, with dairy trainees to be judged on March 11.

The formal dinner and awards function is at Richardson Transport World, in Invercargill on March 27.

The national competition is in Wellington on May 11.