Dairy expansion

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Open Country Dairy is undergoing a major expansion at its Awaroa site in Southland, adding 50% to its manufacturing capacity.

Founded in 2004, the company is the second-largest milk processor in New Zealand and the world’s second-largest exporter of whole milk powders.

In 2016, its range was extended to include organic milk at the Awarua manufacturing site, on the Bluff Highway.

The company is 76% owned by Talley’s Group and 15% by Singapore’s Olam International.