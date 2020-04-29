Dairy Industry Awards to go ahead

The NZDIA awards will go ahead. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) have announced that national judging for the 2020 awards will continue, within the guidelines of Covid-19 restrictions.

NZDIA general manager Robin Congdon said after consulting with finalists, national sponsors and stakeholders, the awards had carefully designed a robust judging process that would enable a fair and level playing field, minimise stress to entrants and focus on finding the best farmers.

‘‘Finalists will be asked to submit their presentations for judging digitally and speak with the judges online rather than face-to-face,'' he said.

All presentations, information and material from finalists must be submitted to NZDIA management by May 15, with judging to begin May 20.