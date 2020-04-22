Dairy price gains wiped out

Whole milk powder prices, which have the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price, were down 3.9%. Photo: ODT files

Dairy price gains made earlier this month have been wiped out at the latest auction, the Global Dairy Trade price index falling by 4.2% and taking the market back to where it was 16 months ago.

All products on offer weakened this morning, except cheddar and lactose, which rose by 1.9% and 12%, respectively.

Whole milk powder prices, which have the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price, fell by 3.9% to US$2,707/tonne, and back to where they were in January, 2019.

Skim milk powder - the second biggest "reference" product for Fonterra, fell by 4.9% to an average price US$2,380/tonne.

The largest fall in the main commodity groups was anhydrous milk fat (AMF), which dropped by 7% to US$4,083/tonne. Regular grade AMF to ship in June dropped by 15%.

Compared to the equivalent event last year, volumes were also up, except for butter, which was down slightly.

"Demand therefore seems to have been reasonably strong; however buyers were evidently not willing to accept higher prices," NZX senior dairy analyst Amy Castleton said in a commentary.

Economists have revised down their 2020/21 milk price expectations due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rabobank is predicting just $5.60 a kg of milksolids for the upcoming season because of the likely impact on the market of the pandemic, while most others predict a $6.30 to $6.50/kg milk price.

At the previous auction on April 7 prices gained, despite the futures market pointing to a fall. The New Zealand dairy season ends on May 31.