Deep cut to forecast puts the screws on

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford warns chequebooks will be closing after Fonterra slashes its payout. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dairy farmers are juggling stretched farm budgets after Fonterra made one of its deepest cuts to its forecast payout for the 2023/24 season because of reduced Chinese demand.

The large co-op’s 12.5% hack to its milk price prediction went from a range of $7.25 to $8.75 a kilogram of milksolids, with a midpoint of $8/kg, to $6.25 to $7.75/kg with a $7/kg midpoint.

Record books show the last time a cut of this size was made was probably back in 2014-15, when $1/kg was also removed from a $7/kg forecast.

That leaves little wiggle room in the profit margin, with DairyNZ calculating operating expenses for many farmers will likely increase to about $6.78/kg.

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford said the latest forecast was a "significant drop".

"With the [Global Dairy Trade ] results many farmers were probably expecting the payout to come back, but potentially not as much as it has, so with the rise in interest rates and the rise in inflation and on-farm costs, this will have a significant effect across the primary sector.

"No doubt farmers will be looking to close the chequebook, and look at how they can cut their costs as much as they can."

He said the only shining light was that the reduction had come early in the season before many spending decisions had been made.

"Farmers will now be aware that this is what they’re dealing with, and they can budget accordingly as the season goes to hopefully rein in costs and try and form some sort of profitability."

The small gap between the expected milk price and likely expenses left little room for farm profits, and discretionary spending would be cut out, he said.

"It’s not a place we haven’t been to before, and farmers would have learned from that, but it’s certainly not a fun place to be in, so hopefully we can get the ship turned around and get back on track as soon as we can."

In the past few seasons less grass growth had absorbed some high payouts. Weather forecasters were predicting a change in weather patterns, and hopefully that would increase pasture production and alleviate some of the pain of a lower payout, he said.

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the revised forecast reflected ongoing reduced import demand for whole milk powder from greater China.

"When we announced our opening 2023/24 season forecast farmgate milk price in May, we noted it reflected an expectation that China’s import demand for whole milk powder would lift over the medium-term.

"Since then, overall Global Dairy Trade (GDT) whole milk powder prices have fallen by 12%, and China’s share of whole milk powder volumes on GDT events has tracked below average levels."

He said there was a surplus of fresh milk in China, resulting in elevated levels of local production of whole milk powder, and reducing "near-term" whole milk powder import requirements.

"The medium to long-term outlook for dairy, in particular New Zealand dairy, looks positive, with milk production from key exporting regions flat compared to last year."

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz