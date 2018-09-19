Entering NZ dairy awards can help business, career

Stefan du Plessis, of Dipton, is the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards' Southland-Otago regional committee ambassador, a new initiative designed to encourage more entries to the competitions. Photo: Yvonne O'Hara

Stefan and Annalize du Plessis, of Dipton, are proof that entering the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards can do good things for business and career.

The couple won the national New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards' sharemilker of the year competition in 2010 and now Mr du Plessis has an ambassadorial appointment.

''I am the ambassador for the NZDIA Southland-Otago regional committee,'' he said.

The couple are 50-50 sharemilkers, milking 680 cows on a 240ha effective property with a 330,000kgMS target.

They also contract-milk on a second property with 580 cows and look after three run-offs, (more than 600ha in total).

Mr du Plessis has been a regional judge for NZDIA regional competitions in Canterbury and Otago-Southland and the couple have been on the organising committee in the years following their win.

In addition, Mr du Plessis is a Southern Dairy Hub trustee, as well as trustee for both his children's school and the Castlerock sale yards.

Every NZDIA region has appointed an ambassador as part of an initiative to promote the awards and increase the numbers of entries.

''I am to use my networks to encourage more people to enter the sharefarmer [sharemilker] of the year, farm manager of the year and dairy trainee of the year competitions.

''Entering adds value to the entrant's business or career.''

While it is still an honour to win or be placed, Mr du Plessis' role is to emphasise how beneficial the experience of entering the event is to achieving business and personal goals and gaining confidence.

Entrants also gained knowledge from networking and meeting like-minded people, he said.

In addition, sharefarmers and farm managers had to prepare presentations about their businesses for the judges, which covered finances, environmental practices, human resources, stock and animal welfare, community involvement and pasture management.

After the presentation, each competitor is given feedback from the judges, all of whom were high-calibre previous winners, farmers, consultants, bankers or other industry supporters.

''By entering, entrants are forced to look closely at their own business.''

Mr du Plessis is also keen to persuade previous years' entrants to take part again, regardless of whether they won or were placed.

''Winning is not just the be-all and end-all, it is the education and building the skills that are also important,'' he said.

''A lot of people who have entered and not necessarily been placed have gone on to do well in the industry, in their business or in their personal lives.

''Entering built up their confidence.

''It looks good on the CV, you learn from the competition and it is great experience and great exposure,'' he said.

''We were able to position ourselves for the next step [in the industry] for us and our families.''

In addition, people who enter early are eligible to enter a draw for a motorbike, lawnmower or leafblower.

Entries open October 1 via the NZDIA website.