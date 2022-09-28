Entries set to open for dairy awards

Entries for the 2023 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards open on Saturday.

General manager Robin Congdon said organisers of the regional programmes gathered in Rotorua for the annual conference to learn how to deliver more than 48 events and numerous judging days.

The conference was a chance for the volunteers from across the country to come together to learn what was required to deliver the programme.

They were also updated about changes made to the share farmer category judging process.

Mr Congdon said the executive had reviewed feedback about last year’s changes to the dairy manager and dairy trainee categories, which had been overwhelmingly positive.

Changes were being made to streamline the judging process and to align the share farmer category into the same format, which would make the process less daunting and time-consuming for entrants.

The conference was also a chance for personal development and for committee members to meet other regional committee members and share ideas and information.

They could finalise their regional launch events, which enabled prospective entrants to find out more information about the awards and which category they were eligible to enter.

At the regional launches, potential entrants could meet organisers and sponsors and could learn about the awards from past entrants.

"The functions are very social, with no charge, and are at a time that makes it easy for farmers to attend."