Finalist honoured to be up for award

Brent and Rebecca Miller at one of their Mid Canterbury farms. PHOTO: NATWICK STUDIOS

Mid Canterbury farmer Rebecca Miller is among four finalists vying for the Fonterra 2023 Dairy Woman of the Year award.

She was named alongside the other finalists, fourth-generation Taranaki dairy farmer Donna Cram, Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand executive director Kimberly Crewther and Whananaki Farms assistant manager Sheena Penwarden.

The winner will be announced at a Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) conference on May 3.

Mrs Miller is in an equity and share-farming business in two farms near Ashburton.

She said being named a finalist was special.

"I fell pretty honoured at the moment. There are three other powerhouse ladies there and I feel like I’m among great company."

Mrs Miller said her inclusion was probably recognition of the work she had carried out so far in the dairy industry and further potential to expand her passions for family, farm and wellness values to other people.

In 2021 she won an emerging leader award for Canterbury and has been involved with DWN for many years.

After completing a Kellogg’s Project, she created an online information platform and is part of the Farming Families Charitable Trust Rural Support events team.

Mrs Miller has been part of nine different organisations within the dairy industry and among other off-farm positions, she is vice-chairwoman of the Federated Farmers share farmer section.

Close to her heart is creating “heart-centred” connected environments, so that feelings of support and value are a natural part of life and business.

She and her partner, Brent, trademarked the word "farmily" to describe the interpersonal relationships developed on farms.

"With health and safety we use a helmet to protect our heads and we wish to protect the wellbeing within the head. "If this [award recognition] gives me a chance to reach out further that would be fantastic."

DWN trustee Donna Smit said this year’s finalists were among the most diverse seen so far with each of them bringing passion, knowledge, leadership and mana to dairying.

They were courageous, kind, passionate and visionary, she said.

“Donna Cram influences locally and nationally through a large range of positions, Kimberly is our first ever off-farm finalist who plays a key role for our sector nationally and internationally, Sheena is driven by Maori values, passionate about educating her community on dairy and the environment, and Rebecca has a passion and vision for influencing through a heart-centred drive.

"They are all inspirational in their commitment and passion for dairying.”

Judges will assess the finalists on their commitment, drive and passion for the dairy sector and mark them on their abilities as a positive role model for women in dairying.

They will be looking for a vision to add value to the dairy sector’s future and the work of the women towards achieving that in their professional and personal journey.

The winner will receive a scholarship of up to $20,000 towards a development programme, professional and business coaching or a learning experience.

