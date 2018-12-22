Fonterra board filled

Leonie Guiney.

Former Fonterra Shareholders Council councillor John Nicholls has been elected to Fonterra's board.

Mr Nicholls, who lives in Christchurch and has farming interests in Mid Canterbury, defeated Maori Television chairman Jamie Tuuta in a second election for the remaining vacancy on the board.

Shareholders previously voted to elect former Fonterra director Leonie Guiney and Zespri chairman Peter McBride.

Sitting director Ashley Waugh and Mr Tuuta, who were nominated by the Fonterra board's independent selection process recommendation, were unsuccessful, along with Mr Nicholls who was self-nominated.

Only Mrs Guiney and Mr McBride obtained more than 50% from voting shareholders and rules stated that if not enough candidates obtained more than that, there must be a second election.

That was the first time such a move had been required.

Mr Nicholls then received 53% support from shareholders, while Mr Tuuta received 37%.

Mr Nicholls, who takes up his position on the board immediately, is chairman of MHV Water, New Zealand's largest intergenerational irrigation co-operative, which provides water to 50,000ha in the Ashburton district.