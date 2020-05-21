Fonterra third quarter earnings rise to $815m

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
However the dairy cooperative has lowered its forecast payout to farmers for the season.
Chief executive Miles Hurrell said all three business units have delivered a good performance for the year to date, despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its food service business.
Earnings for that sector rose by 9 percent on this time last year to $615m.
The ingredient business was up 54 percent and the consumer business benefited from a spike in sales as people stockpiled food.
The dairy cooperative is forecasting a payout for the season about to end of $7.10 to 7.30 per kilo of milk solids, down from an earlier forecast of $7 to $7.60.
The final number will be unveiled later this year.
Next year's outlook is worse for farmers, with the forecast at $5.40 to $6.90 per kilo of milk solids.