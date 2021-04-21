Forum to detail latest research

Southland and Otago farmers are set to benefit from a focus on local research at DairyNZ’s free Southland Farmers’ Forum next week.

The forum, at Invercargill’s Ascot Park Hotel on April 29, would give farmers a chance to participate in local workshops which highlighted opportunities for the region, including wintering and water quality, DairyNZ head of South Island Tony Finch said.

Senior scientist Dr Dawn Dalley would share insights from recent wintering research, to help farmers assess their winter crop system and how it supported good animal welfare.

Research on crops and nitrogen fertilisers would be presented and Dr Dalley would provide information for farmers to better understand the impact of different farm systems on the environment and farm profitability, Mr Finch said.

"Another exciting workshop provides insights into how New Zealand dairy is competing on the global stage, while discussing Southland’s economic situation and examples of our local farms’ economic and environment performance.

"Farmers can also see how they can contribute to improved water quality in their local catchment. The success of the Aparima Community Environment Project will be showcased, looking at the impact that can be achieved through a concerted effort by all local farmers."

Keynote speakers would be live-steamed. Guest speakers would include economist Cameron Bagrie and Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister James Shaw.