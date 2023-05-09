Experienced dairy leader Colin Glass is exiting DairyNZ’s board. PHOTO: DAIRYNZ

A Canterbury agri-businessman with "razor-like" skills is stepping down from the DairyNZ board with his six-year tenure ending at the director elections in October.

Colin Glass will not be seeking re-election and plans to spend more time leading Dairy Holdings and on his family’s dairy operations.

The long-serving director was first elected on the industry good body’s board in 2017.

He is chief executive of Dairy Holdings Ltd, a role he’s held since 2001, which has many dairy operations throughout the South Island.

Mr Glass is also a director of several agri-business companies and with his wife, Paula, and daughters, Hannah and Olivia, owns and operates a 670-cow dairy farm, bull beef unit and a dairy support property near Methven.

DairyNZ chairman Jim van der Poel said Glass had made an outstanding contribution to DairyNZ and the dairy industry.

"The DairyNZ board will miss his relentless positivity, razor-like focus and thoughtful questions that always got to the heart of the issue," he said.

His retirement leaves a vacancy on the board at the coming director election.

Mr van der Poel said levy-paying dairy farmers with passion for the sector, leadership skills and an understanding of governance were encouraged to consider putting their hat in the ring.

DairyNZ’s board has five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors.

Nominations open in August with the election running in September and results announced at the annual meeting in October.

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz