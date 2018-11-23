Milk plant opened

Photo: Kayla Hodge

Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor officially opens the $240 million Mataura Valley Milk plant at McNab near Gore yesterday.

The minister said the opening celebrated the forming of the partnership between a big country, which had huge amounts of money and a lot of people, and a small country at the bottom of the Pacific.

Chinese companies were keen to partner with New Zealand entities as New Zealand had integrity and trusted production systems, he said.

The plant, whose major shareholder is the China Animal Husbandry Group, would pour about $90 million annually into the South’s economy directly or indirectly, MVM general manager Bernard May said.

- Margaret Phillips