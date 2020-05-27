Milk solids levy vote ends May 30

DairyNZ has farmers’ backs, and that is why it is important levy payers vote on the milk solids levy, says DairyNZ’s South Island farm performance head Tony Finch.

Dairy farm owners, sharemilkers and farm leaseholders who supplied milk during the 2019/2020 season have until 5pm, May 30 to vote for the retention or abolition of the milk solids levy.

The industry body was required to canvas its farmers every six years under the Commodity Levies Act 1990 to determine if they wished the levy and funding of DairyNZ to continue.

He said the Act required a 50% ‘‘yes’’ by number and milk solids of those who participate in the vote. The levy will continue at its present level of 3.6c per kg of milk solids.

‘‘The key message is farmers need to make sure they vote,’’ Mr Finch said.