Oxford farm seeks to eliminate methane

Stuart Taylor (left, Craigmore general manager farmer), Professor Hong Di (Lincoln University), Carl Ahlfeld (Agnition’s ClearTech and EcoPond product manager), Emeritus Professor Keith Cameron (Lincoln University), Elliot Mercer (Agnition general manager innovation), Nikki Cameron (Craigmore operations manager), Steven Melville (Craigmore Glen Eyre Farm business manager). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Craigmore Sustainables is trialling breakthrough technology to reduce methane in a first for the New Zealand dairy industry.

Craigmore’s 400-hectare dairy farm Glen Eyre in Oxford, North Canterbury, is the first commercial dairy farm in New Zealand to adopt EcoPond, an effluent treatment system that removes virtually all methane emitted from effluent ponds with an additive normally used in the treatment of drinking water.

The cutting-edge technology at the farm, which milks 1100 cows, is the result of a collaboration between Ravensdown and Lincoln University.

Craigmore general manager farming, Stuart Taylor, says Craigmore is striving to be a leader in the trial and adoption of new technology.

"Craigmore recognises farming plays an important role in both contributing to and mitigating climate change and we have an ambition to materially exceed the targets set by the Climate Change Commission through land use change and changes to existing operations."

EcoPond could play a key role in supporting farmers to reduce methane and help New Zealand meet its climate change targets, he says.

"EcoPond is an important trial for us because we are keen to apply innovative ways to the reduction of emissions and minimise environmental impacts."

Iron sulphate treatment is highly effective in reducing methane emissions due to increased microbial competition for organic matter substrate due to the addition of sulphate and ferric ions.

This restricts the growth of the methane producing micro organisms known as methanogens.

Initial tests in May tested the effluent from the effluent pond after it had been treated with iron sulphate through EcoPond.

This showed a 95 percent reduction in CH4 (methane) which is highly significant.

This technology is another example of New Zealand's primary sector leading the world in reducing emissions and playing its part in addressing climate change, says Mr Taylor.

"We have several sustainability programmes in place to ensure we strike a balance between respecting the environment and running a sustainable and profitable rural operation."

Research is improving the understanding of how dairy farmers can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and by continually improving, dairy farmers are producing 20% fewer emissions per kilogram of milk solids than they did in 2000.

In 2020, an AgResearch study confirmed New Zealand dairy farmers have the world's lowest carbon footprint for on-farm milk production.

Earlier this year, EcoPond became part of the newly established Ravensdown entity, Agnition.

Agnition’s mission is to get innovations on farm faster.

EcoPond is an important part of the entity’s growing arsenal of technology and innovations that will help quickly deliver practical and sustainable on-farm solutions for New Zealand farmers and growers, says Agnition chief executive Jasper van Halder.

"It’s great to see Craigmore take a leadership role and demonstrate what can be achieved with EcoPond technology.

"Partnerships and innovation are required in the sector.

"It is hard to beat practical on-farm use to really demonstrate the EcoPond advantage and partners like Craigmore show us the future of farming," Mr van Halder says.

- Craigmore Sustainables (Craigmore) is a Kiwi-owned and operated company that manages more than 25,000 hectares of dairy, grazing, forestry and horticultural properties (54 in total) throughout New Zealand. The company manages over $1 billion of assets and employs more than 250 people.