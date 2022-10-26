Sights set on targets after tough season

Assistant farm manager Cody Mulligan works in the milking shed at the Lincoln University Dairy Farm as milk flows returning to normal after a challenging stint. Photo: Tim Cronshaw

Now that a challenging season is behind them, the small team at Lincoln University Dairy Farm is keen to reach targets for a new milking system on plantain and grass pastures.

The commercial demonstration farm at Lincoln University reduced its twice-a-day milking to 10 milkings over seven days last year to take pressure off cows, people and pasture demand.

Pastures down on energy after a wet summer on its heavy soils resulted, however, in the herd being down 8% in milk production compared with twice-a-day milking the previous season.

Manager Peter Hancox said they were carrying on with the new milking system, despite a testing last season. They were looking forward to test the 10-in-seven system under average season conditions.

"We think we did reasonably well, but last year there were a lot of environmental factors that were challenging and would have been challenging even had we been doing the normal twice-a-day milking.

"We just didn’t grow the grass and are trying to establish plantain on the farm and that cost us a bit of time. It was taking us up to three weeks longer than it would’ve done if we’d gone grass to grass. So that put a bit of pressure on."

More supplementary feeding was used to fill the grass gap and the expected effect of lower costs and just 5% less milk failed to follow.

Mr Hancox said they were not alone, as many Canterbury farmers struggled with the challenging season and lower milk yields.

"There’s been some good research that we only should lose about 5% production doing that and we will cut costs in the cow shed.

"Also it’s very good on labour with staff on a five-to-two [five working days, two days off] roster and working sort of 45 hours a week."

He said staff appreciated the family time over part of the weekend and it was the first time for a while they had had the same team return for back-to-back seasons.

The target was to prune costs by 25% on the 162ha farm. Farm working expenses ended up at $4.86/kg of milksolids, above the budgeted $4.20/kg because of rising costs and less milk production.

Mating was also a "let down" with 20% empties, as it was thought to be easier getting stress-free cows into calf with a 10-in-seven system. A down side was that about 15 cows remained in the herd to keep numbers up because of fewer replacements.

A lot of work had gone into rectifying by fitting every cow with smart collars and close monitoring of "everything" during the mating period.

Lincoln University Dairy Farm manager Peter Hancox. Photo: Tim Cronshaw

Mr Hancox said they were still looking for answers, but it could be related to the feeding energy of pastures from overcast weather over mating.

There were good conception rates over the first three weeks, but this dropped off in the second half of artificial insemination, starting October 23.

"Normal empties are around about 12-13% in the past. It’s crept up the last two or three seasons to around about 16-15% and last year’s 20% was not ideal."

To lower the farm’s greenhouse gas emissions by decreasing the replacement of the herd to 15%, an empty rate of 8-10% is needed.

Mr Hancox said the new season had started off with challenges — a wet July through to early August.

"We are slightly behind, about 4% again at the moment. Because we didn’t get the cows in calf quite so well we had a quieter calving this season, but I think we will pick up on that.

"Once we get through that wet stuff in the first round we are actually looking good for grass so things are ticking along well at the moment."

The team is juggling high farm inflation with an expected $9.25/kg payout.

Mr Hancox said fertiliser, feed, fuel, labour and other costs were going to bite this season and they would struggle to reach budgeted expenses of $4.79/kg.

He said the all-grass system would assist with keeping costs down for pre-tax earnings budgeted at nearly $9000/ha.

The herd was being fed on all-grass now with the aim of 24-day rounds after an initial 100kg of dry matter per cow was fed out as silage in the first round.

Calving started on July 14 with the 61% of the heifers calved before the mixed-cows started.

The herd of 542 cows is producing two kilograms of milksolids per cow a day with hopes this will extend to 2.1-2.2kg by the end of the month for a budgeted end-of-season total of 475kg per cow.

They are being fed on more than 20kg of drymatter per day, per cow, on grass pastures, and residual targets of 1550kg/dm were being reached.

