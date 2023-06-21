Synlait gains China nod for formula

Synlait can continue making a2 Milk’s infant formula at its Dunsandel factory for export to China after overcoming a licence hurdle. PHOTO: SYNLAIT

Synlait Milk has successfully secured the right to keep making a2 Milk’s infant formula for the Chinese market.

The Canterbury-based company announced to the NZX that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation had reregistered The a2 Milk Company’s Chinese labelled infant formula at its Dunsandel facility.

This will allow it to manufacture and export the China-bound product until September 2027.

Synlait says the renewal is key for the ongoing success of its manufacturing and supply agreement with The a2 Milk Company.

Synlait chief executive officer Grant Watson said the ‘‘significant milestone’’ was pivotal to the long-term success of its advanced nutrition business.

He said its shareholders, staff, customers, and farmer suppliers benefited from the certainty of the extended registration and continued China market access.

"Synlait and The a2 Milk Company have a long-standing and complementary partnership, and we look forward to continuing to support their China growth ambitions."

