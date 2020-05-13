Virtual sale yard platform booming

About two-thirds of Otago vendors who usually sell their bulls in annual on-farm events are now committed to using PGG Wrightsons' virtual sale yard platform Bidr.co.nz, regional livestock manager John Duffy says.

The majority of Southland sellers have also signed up to conduct their sales the

same way.

As the Covid-19 lockdown closed saleyards and prevented on-farm sales, the platform has had a significant increase in bookings from vendors wanting to sell stock.

‘‘It gives the farmers a national audience,''

Mr Duffy said.

‘‘It is another tool in the kit.'’

Bidr.co.nz was launched by PGG Wrightson at National Fieldays in June last year and the platform has been made available to all stock firms during the lockdown.

Vendors upload videos and other material about their livestock and post them in catalogues on the site.

Once the country moved

into Level 2, potential buyers or their agents also had the option of going to open days on the farm before the sales by making appointments to look at the bulls under safe conditions.

Bidr.co.nz general manager Tania Smith said since the lockdown her team had signed up more than three times the numbers from pre-lockdown.

The platform, which operated like a saleyard, ``has been crazy, but in a good way’’, since the lockdown was announced.