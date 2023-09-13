FAR referendum shows solid support for industry research

Alison Stewart

Arable farmers strongly support continued investment in research and extension for their industry.

The Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) recently announced the results of its sixth referendum of growers "which has determined significant support for the levy-funded organisation", it said in a statement.

FAR would apply to the Ministry for Primary Industries for levy orders to be put in place.

Electionz.com Ltd was contracted to administer the referendum which, last month, has given arable, maize and cereal silage growers the opportunity to have their say on whether or not they wish to continue investing in industry-good research through FAR.

The referendum covered three separate levy orders, and support for each of them was equal to the strong result achieved in the 2011 referendum, the statement said — arable crops 88% support; maize 79% support; cereal silage 69% support.

The voter return percentage was 31.2% of eligible voters.

FAR chief executive Alison Stewart said the results were a really pleasing endorsement of the hard work and commitment of growers, FAR staff and industry colleagues.

"We work hard to develop research programmes that meet the needs of our growers. Through feedback from our regional Arable research groups and research and development advisory committee, we identify areas of importance, and develop a balanced portfolio of research projects that address both short- and long-term needs of the industry.

"In the last six years, FAR has increased its overall revenue by leveraging growers’ levy money with other external funds and this has enabled us to deliver a much broader suite of R&D activities that includes biosecurity, agronomy, pest management, environmental research and the establishment of a new knowledge exchange platform called Growers Leading Change," Dr Stewart said.

"This investment continues to safeguard the future of the arable industry by maintaining productivity and profitability with a lower environmental footprint and securing our social licence to operate."