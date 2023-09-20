Farming mum helping ease pressure

Esther Gardyne shares some lifestyle changes she and her family have taken on to ensure they can endure the current economic climate. She is pictured last year with her husband, Pete, and their four boys (from left) Nathan, 6, Hayden, 9, Aaron, 3, and Daniel, 5. PHOTO: ROCHELLE DILLON PHOTOGRAPHY

As farmers face a headwind this season with rising costs and falling payouts, farming mum Esther Gardyne is doing her bit in the home to also help ease the pressure.

"Failure is not an option," Mrs Gardyne says. She and her husband, Pete, farm stud poll Dorset sheep, commercial sheep, beef and cropping on 160ha which they own, and they lease another 1140ha near Gore.

With four boys who are all keen young farmers, Mrs Gardyne said they must ensure they sail through this recession and come out the other side for the sake of the next generation.

"I feel like we aren’t doing anything exceptionally different to others to get through this phase of life, but I know that past downturns have always come to an end, and those who knuckled down came out the other side capable of building something to be proud of," she said.

Talking about "needs versus wants" is a regular conversation in her house and reflecting on how the generations before her got through tough times keeps her grounded and focused on what is essential.

"I often think if Grandma didn’t need or have those things, then I don’t need them either.

"We also look to buy second-hand things, such as playground equipment and motorbikes — investing in things that are going to give the kids fun things to do at home which they can occupy themselves with rather than one-off experiences which are expensive."

Opting not to sign her children up for after school sports this summer is one major lifestyle change Mrs Gardyne has taken on. Covid times were a good lesson to Mrs Gardyne that her children don’t need to be occupied in after-school activities; enjoying free time at home and helping out on the farm is just as good for them.

"We come sometimes pack a lot into kids’ free time, which leaves little time for them to just be kids. You lose that family time too," she said.

The vegetable garden will also be in full swing this summer, which will ease the food bill and ensure her family eats nutrient-dense foods, keeping the bugs at bay and the medical bills down.

A qualified physiotherapist, Mrs Gardyne works two days a week.

"This not only helps financially, but it’s also good for me to have space mentally and physically."

Getting off-farm as a family once a week is important to Mrs Gardyne; she is involved in her local church and other organisations.

"Doing life alone is not an option. We make sure we are social and take time to see friends and family. Doing exercise and keeping active is also key," she said.

- By Alice Scott