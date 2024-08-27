Much more than just a veterinarian

Happy in her work ... Central Otago vet Amy Watts goes above and beyond for her clients. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"An exceptional human with a love for the rural communities she serves."

That endorsement refers to veterinarian Amy Watts, who took the plunge in February 2021 to launch her own veterinary practice — a brave move in an industry dominated by large businesses.

Not only did Central Otago-based Black Sheep Veterinary provide veterinary support to the rural sector, it also filled a rural support role — "like so many trusted advisers, veterinarians and identities do in isolated communities".

"Amy’s willingness to act not only as an experienced veterinarian but often as a friend and confidant to people is something that she does not take for granted.

"She has a natural ability to be an ear for both farm issues and those which fill a typical rural lifestyle. This has led to a reputation as a community identity of huge value and a character alike.

"This unofficial role of ‘rural support person’ is also fitting for the nature and model of Black Sheep’s business. Because of Amy’s trusted individual relationships with each client, farm manager and staff, they feel they are able to openly discuss rural issues such as health and wellbeing, financial pressures, employment issues, animal wellness, Mycoplasma bovis, flooding, droughts and the impacts of these on their lives. This resonates immensely with the farming community."

It was also a business that went "above and beyond for the client.

"There is often baking left in a letter box if times are tough or as a thank you, a thoughtful Christmas gift for those loyal clients with a handwritten card or a trusted voice on the end of the phone when it’s all a bit much."

Originally from Hawke’s Bay, Amy took pre-veterinary science classes at Massey University but failed to get into the vet course. So she worked on a dairy farm and travelled for four years, before returning to vet school.

She worked for veterinary businesses in Southland, South Canterbury and Otago before launching Black Sheep. She works mainly with sheep, beef and deer and also does some dairy and horse work.

Amy loves the Central Otago community, where she was well supported by some amazing clients. She acknowledged it was a big risk for them to leave large veterinary companies and give a little one a go, and she found that "pretty humbling".

"I never chased business, it’s their choice. I’m not a salesperson," she said.

While Amy had worked in some amazing teams in the past, her team now was her clients. Getting invited to a staff Christmas party was also humbling, because that meant it was that step beyond "just being the person who comes in and helps".

It was a challenging, stressful, fun and exciting industry to be involved in and Amy quipped that most people knew her surname as The Vet.

The nomination said she was often on the sports sidelines cheering kids on in her local community and she regularly volunteered behind the bar at the local rugby club.

Black Sheep also supported local businesses, rural farming events, facilitates and organises workshops for relevant farming matters, including drench resistance information sessions, and recently held a midwinter social event in the community hall as a way to get people off-farm for an evening.

She is a director on the Deer Industry New Zealand board. She is also one of 11 New Zealand Members of Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Science in Medicine of Sheep, and she is a past president of the New Zealand Veterinary Association deer branch.