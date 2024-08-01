Skip to main content
Subscribe
Dunedin
15
|
7
Tuesday,
Tue,
27
August
Aug
2024
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
How to grow a growing business
SIMON AND TRUDI WEBB, Orchardists, Otago
Team work key to managerial success
Team work key to managerial success
BRONWYN CAIRNS, Meat plant manager, Otago (although lives in Southland)
Solar farm a massive undertaking
Solar farm a massive undertaking
HAMISH HILLS, Dairy farmer, Tasman
Much more than just a veterinarian
Much more than just a veterinarian
AMY WATTS, Veterinarian, Otago
Growing connections, opportunities to help farmers
Growing connections, opportunities to help farmers
DAVID ECKHOFF, Technical field officer, Otago
Mum ‘deserves all the kudos’ for farm
Mum ‘deserves all the kudos’ for farm
NATALIE CAMERON, Sheep and beef farmer, Southland
Fight against Tb ‘hugely satisfying’
Fight against Tb ‘hugely satisfying’
PHILLIP HUNT, Sheep and beef farmer, Otago
‘Huge’ community involvement noted
‘Huge’ community involvement noted
NICK AND ALEXIS WADWORTH, Sheep and beef farmers, Southland
Vocational workforce training a passion
Vocational workforce training a passion
JOCK AND PIP FOSTER, Sheep and beef farmers, Canterbury
Sisters thriving on family farm
Sisters thriving on family farm
MEGAN AND LAURA WHYTE, Sheep, beef and cropping farmers, Southland
Leadership role in floriculture industry
Leadership role in floriculture industry
JO ROBINSON, Flower grower, Otago
Beekeeper harnessing the power of ADHD
Beekeeper harnessing the power of ADHD
STEVEN BROWN, Apiarist, Canterbury
Agri managing role all about people
Agri managing role all about people
BLAIR FIELDES, Banker, Otago
Humble nominee needed to be urged
Humble nominee needed to be urged
BRIDGET MCNALLY, Dairy farmer, Otago
Couple setting others up for success
Couple setting others up for success
HANNES AND LYZANNE DU PLESSIS, Dairy farmers, Southland
Sights set on a veterinary practice
Sights set on a veterinary practice
IROSHANA KULATHUNGA, Dairy farmer, Southland
Helping out farmers where they can
Helping out farmers where they can
ROCKY CORMACK and JANELLE DAVIDSON, Farm support business, Southland
Pair ‘keep it real’ in showing challenges
Pair ‘keep it real’ in showing challenges
STEVE AND TRACY HENDERSON, Dairy farmers, Southland
Pair providing venison for those in need
Pair providing venison for those in need
ADAM KREISEL AND STEVE HILL, Hunters4Hope charity, Canterbury
Couple inspired by Christian faith
Couple inspired by Christian faith
PAUL AND TRACI PATON, Sheep and beef farmers, Otago
