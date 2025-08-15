Skip to main content
Dunedin
14
|
4
Tuesday,
Tue,
26
August
Aug
2025
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Digital Editions
Rural Events
Rural Champions
ODT
A commitment to innovation and safety
NICKI AND CRAIG MCMILLAN, Aviation services, North Otago
Charity riding event to be fun for everyone
A hairdressing voucher received as a gift last Christmas could well have inadvertently saved Susan Falconer’s life.
SUBSCRIBER
Programme hoped to reduce farm injuries
SUBSCRIBER
Calving and lambing season — it is the time of year when stressed and exhausted farmers are most likely to suffer harm on the farm.
Scramble for 'quick, dirty' figures ahead of dairy talks
Emails obtained by RNZ show a last-minute scramble for hard data as pressure mounted on the government to respond to soaring butter prices.
SUBSCRIBER
Tender beef targeted at busy parents
SUBSCRIBER
Little Ardroy Beef Company founder Wayne Cameron is about to put his "Beef Bites" on supermarket shelves after two years of testing recipes on his family.
'Complicated': Gene tech bill delayed again
Parliament's health and select committee was supposed to report back on legislation last month, but this has now been extended twice.
Robotic rumens aid methane research
Rumenaut has developed technology to replicate an animal's digestive system, helping researchers to reduce methane on farms around the world — all from a Dunedin laboratory.
Pet food production in full flight
Animals eat more in winter, boosting sales for a North Otago pet food producer adding value to southern crops.
From living in car to job driving truck
A man who struggled to keep a roof over his head in the North Island, and for a few weeks lived in Dolamore Park, has turned a corner with a new job with Alliance Group.
Sale hoped to boost club’s numbers
An upcoming plant and machinery sale is aiming to tackle the problem of a lack of premier players lacing up for a rugby club with a rich history in South Otago.
Regional finalist a first-time entrant
Central Otago vineyard manager Damon Lovell is "over the moon" to be representing his region at the Young Viticulturist of the Year competition next week.
Ploughman seeking to improve in competition
Shawn McAvinue talks to Riversdale conventional class ploughman Mark Dillon in the Czech Republic capital Prague in the leadup to the 70th World Ploughing...
PGW opens new research site in Hastings
Rural business group PGG Wrightson (PGW) is stepping up its research and development with a new research site in Hastings.
Hind and weaner stag prices lift
Average sale prices for hinds and weaner stags are up in the South despite velvet prices being down.
PGW boosts profit amid sector recovery
PGG Wrightson has more than trebled its after-tax net profit for the year ended June 30 as the agricultural sector continues to recover.
Desire to win keeps dog triallist going
When Mike "Bones" Evans headed south for the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trial at Waimumu last week, he was accompanied by "Mum, Dad and the kid" — literally.
Shareholder approval sought for sale
Site closures and asset sales are possible if farmer shareholders do not support Dawn Meats Group taking a 65% stake in Alliance Group for $250 million, the co-operative says.
Open Country to buy Mataura Valley Milk
Talley's Group-owned Open Country — New Zealand’s second-largest milk processor — has entered into a conditional agreement with the shareholders of Mataura Valley Milk to buy the business.
'No significant concerns' over animal welfare at uni farm
The Ministry for Primary Industries has visited Lincoln University's demonstration dairy farm following a complaint about animal welfare there.
Carbon farming stokes pest, fire fears
The increasing number of farms being planted in trees for carbon farming is raising fears about the spread of pests and fire risk.
