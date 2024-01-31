Fed Talk: Eye on how election campaign pledges go

The Christmas-New Year holidays are well behind us and I hope everyone managed some time off farm to enjoy what our region has to offer.

It was good to see some of our elected local and central government politicians out and about over the summer break; fingers crossed they’ve taken the quieter weeks as an opportunity to ponder the ramifications of proposed legislation. Farmers are looking forward to seeing how and when pledges made during last year’s election campaign translate into action.

The Otago Regional Council’s land and water plan could certainly benefit from not being on such a rushed timeline. I understand a massive amount of time and money has gone into it, but based on the version that we submitted on late last year, it’s still riddled with pitfalls and impracticalities.

It was clear that policy had overruled science in many areas. Take stock exclusion for example: the proposal to go beyond the national standard and exclude sheep from waterways has obvious issues, not only the cost to erect the fences but also maintain them. Farmers might opt for the netting type but they tend to self-destruct in flood events. If the farmer instead chose to go with two-wire cattle style fencing they’d need to be able to show proof of previous cattle grazing or apply for a change in land-use consent.

Researching, formulating and then consulting on regulations on freshwater and the like is increasingly expensive but that’s no reason to rush changes through under an old directive from a previous government. It’s vital that the whole community has a full understanding of how the plan will work in a practical sense.

National and its coalition partners have also committed to changes to New Zealand’s GE and GMO regulations. It’s a topic which I’m personally still undecided on but I do agree with the view that it’s well past time that as a nation we have an informed and mature debate on the pluses and minuses.

From an environmental point of view, modern gene-editing techniques could be a game changer for the control of wilding pines and some other pest species. But plenty of people — including potentially customers in our export markets — still have qualms about use of GE and GMO in food production systems. The key question is how we can best use this type of tech in everyday farming systems for environmental and production gains while not being painted with the same stigma that applied to genetic modification 20 years ago.

- Opinion by Luke Kane, Federated Farmers Otago President