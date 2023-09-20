Focus on what you can control

Rabobank head of sustainable business development Blake Holgate.

The recent media coverage of the status of the rural economy makes for some grim reading, and farmers needed to maintain perspective, Rabobank head of sustainable business development Blake Holgate says.

Mr Holgate understands the realities of tough times, having grown up on his parent’s South Otago sheep and beef farm.

The 1980s were a particularly challenging decade and his parents came under significant pressure as a result of the impact of Rogernomics on the rural sector.

Farming was inherently cyclical, and farmers had enjoyed a period of relatively good times, Mr Holgate said.

"Commodity prices have been strong, interest rates low, input prices stable, and the climatic conditions generally favourable for a lot of farmers.

"What we have seen is a sudden shift in these drivers and because it has happened so quickly it brings a strong sense of overwhelming," he said.

Farmers needed to keep in mind things would improve and fundamentally farming was still an inherently good business to be in.

"We have what our target markets are looking for, so if you look at things from a holistic perspective, New Zealand farmers are in a very strong position when markets improve."

Mr Holgate believed it was important farmers focused on what they could control.

"Farmers need to view some outside pressures as just white noise. If there are things that are not going to make them any better off financially in the short term, they can consider putting them to the side for now," he said.

Recent media coverage on the status of the industry could perpetuate a negative mindset, so maintaining perspective was helpful, Mr Holgate said.

"Planning ahead and talking about the things that can have a positive influence on the business is key.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s with an accountant, adviser, a spouse, or with another farmer. Just talking about it in the first place is a step in the right direction."

- By Alice Scott