Free NZ beef and lamb samples being offered in LA

A food truck is providing free samples of New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb to people in Los Angeles. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A food truck is bringing a taste of New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb to California.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand red meat story global manager Michael Wan said culinary creations by Los Angeles celebrity chef Alvin Cailan featuring New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb would be served from a food truck during a tour of his city until November 22.

The Beef + Lamb initiative, in partnership with Atkins Ranch grass-fed lamb and First Light Farms 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef, would allow Californians to try grass-fed beef and lamb from New Zealand and discover what made it delicious.

"New Zealand animals are sustainably and humanely raised on lush green pastures 365 days a year, resulting in some of the world’s best, most natural-tasting beef and lamb.

"We’re excited for Los Angeles consumers to discover the taste of New Zealand grass-fed through the delicious menu creations," he said.

Free samples on offer from the food truck were First Light Farms 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef picanha sandwiches and Atkins Ranch lamb chorizo tostadas.

Stops on the tour of Los Angeles include The Brig, Grand Central Market, the Rose Bowl Flea Market and supermarkets selling Atkins Ranch and First Light Farms products.

By: Staff reporter