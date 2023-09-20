Freshwater farm plan dates set

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dates have been confirmed by the government for the phased rollout in Otago of freshwater farm plans, giving farmers and growers certainty in when they need to begin work preparing their plans.

The regulations require properties over a certain size to have a certified and audited freshwater farm plan in place and begins in Otago from February 1, 2024, starting with North Otago.

Otago Regional Council manager of environmental implementation Libby Caldwell said the council has fielded questions already from the farming community.

"It’s great to see such interest in an area where we can see so much potential to focus on freshwater while helping farmers and growers plan for the future."

More than 3500 Otago farmers will have 18 months after the start dates in their part of Otago to have their freshwater farms plans created and certified.

The ORC says freshwater farm plans are a practical way for farmers and growers to identify, manage and reduce the impact of farming on the freshwater environment. All pastoral or arable land of more than 20ha will require a freshwater farm plan, as will all horticultural land of 5ha or more. As of August 1, they are now required in Southland, and will be rolled out to all regions by the end of 2025.

The rollout and supporting system is being phased in a few regions at a time, with Otago and the West Coast the next to come into effect.