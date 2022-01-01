Cancer survivor Shaun Bradley is set to shear sheep to help Southerners battling the disease. Shawn McAvinue catches up with the West Otago farm manager as he prepares for some hard mahi on Waitangi weekend.
A two-way race has developed for the Central South Island seat on the board of Beef + Lamb New Zealand. Standing for the directorship are Milton’s Simon Davies and Timaru incumbent Nicky Hyslop, who is seeking re-election after retiring by rotation after completing her three-year term. Voting papers will be posted next month for the March 18 election. To be eligible to vote, a livestock farmer must have owned at least 250 sheep, or 50 beef cattle, or 100 dairy cattle, at the end of last June. Central Rural Life posed a series of questions to each candidate ...