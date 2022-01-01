A two-way race has developed for the Central South Island seat on the board of Beef + Lamb New Zealand. Standing for the directorship are Milton’s Simon Davies and Timaru incumbent Nicky Hyslop, who is seeking re-election after retiring by rotation after completing her three-year term. Voting papers will be posted next month for the March 18 election. To be eligible to vote, a livestock farmer must have owned at least 250 sheep, or 50 beef cattle, or 100 dairy cattle, at the end of last June. Central Rural Life posed a series of questions to each candidate ...