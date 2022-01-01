Horticulture

    John Henricksen (right) with the ram he bought for $15,500 at the 2022 South Island Premier Ram...

    Perendale ram sells for $15,500

    Of about 150 rams, one stood out to John Henricksen at the 2022 South Island Premier Ram Auction in Gore yesterday and he was willing to pay top dollar to get it.

    B+LNZ candidates make their cases

    Nicky Hyslop

    B+LNZ candidates make their cases

    A two-way race has developed for the Central South Island seat on the board of Beef + Lamb New Zealand. Standing for the directorship are Milton’s Simon Davies and Timaru incumbent Nicky Hyslop, who is seeking re-election after retiring by rotation after completing her three-year term. Voting papers will be posted next month for the March 18 election. To be eligible to vote, a livestock farmer must have owned at least 250 sheep, or 50 beef cattle, or 100 dairy cattle, at the end of last June. Central Rural Life posed a series of questions to each candidate ...
    Read more