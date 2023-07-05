Arable farmer to represent country as trade envoy

Hamish Marr

Mid Canterbury arable farmer Hamish Marr is the new Special Agricultural Trade Envoy for New Zealand.

The fifth-generation Methven farmer and former Nuffield scholar will take over the role from Mel Poulton, who has served as the trade envoy since 2020.

He will work alongside the Government to support key objectives and advocate for farmers and growers off-shore.

The arable farmer produces high-quality seeds for global export and, until recently, was the vice-chairman of the New Zealand Seeds Authority.

Mr Marr was congratulated for being a Nuffield scholar, Seed Grower of the Year last year and for his new envoy role, at the Foundation for Arable Research conference in Lincoln last week.

His follow-up line, "But I am a farmer", got a laugh from the audience during introductions to a panel talking about soil health.

Foundation board chairman Steven Bierema said he was delighted to see Mr Marr recognised.

"Hamish will be a well-informed and incredibly considered representative of the New Zealand agriculture [industry], wherever he goes. We couldn’t ask for a better person. It is great to have him as a fellow arable grower."

Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said Mr Marr would play an important role supporting exporters to seize opportunities in markets, as well as work with partners to tell the story of New Zealand’s move towards a sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture sector.

The announcement was made at the National Field Days by Mr O’Connor, with Mr Marr taking on the new role last weekend.

Meanwhile, Richard Chynoweth has been elected president of the International Herbage Seed Group. He was with a contingent of New Zealand growers, researchers and industry representatives attending the international group’s conference in France.

