'Don't panic', still time left

PGG Wrightson national technical team manager Milton Munro talks to farmers about what options are available for saving their crops. Photo: Nicole Sharp

Crops are not dead and gone despite the drought, PGG Wrightson national technical team manager Milton Munro says.

Speaking to farmers in Tapanui last week, Mr Munro said there was still plenty of time to have crops and pastures ready for the coming winter.

The first week of February was normally his favourite time of year, as crops flourished and were a lush green.

''[You] see a thing of beauty. . . This year, it's been a [terrible] year.''

It all started when farmers were sowing crops, as seeds struggled to germinate as there was a lot of rain, Mr Munro said.

Farmers had to get in and turn the ground and it was very wet, so the seed bed was not as good as people would like to see, he said.

Following this, a very dry November-December and now January had caused a lot of headaches around the region.

''Going out and looking around, [plants] have severe moisture stress.''

In other crops, weeds had taken off as the chemicals applied to stop them did not work due to the dry, Mr Munro said.

While it seemed to be doom and gloom, there were some tips farmers could use to get through.

One piece of absolutely critical information he offered farmers was ''don't panic''.

Farmers were up against Mother Nature, and short of putting moisture on crops, there was not a lot that could be done, he said.

''We still have plenty of time. It's early February.''

His advice to farmers was to manage and maintain the feed they had, which did require getting out in the paddock and looking at crops.

''You need to know how much you've got and how much you need. Every kilogram of dry matter you produce on farm between now and winter is sacred,'' Mr Munro said.

He reminded farmers nitrogen was their friend and also that grass grew grass.

''A little amount [of nitrogen] over a large area will give you best bang for your buck.''

Lastly, farmers should seek help if they needed it.

There was a range of options available and there was no need to panic, Mr Munro said.