Five tonnes of citrus fruit brings winter cheer to South

Three pallets of citrus fruit from Whangārei ready to be distributed to people in Dunedin. Photo: NZME

Hundreds of South Islanders have been given a winter boost of free citrus fruit from Whangārei.

For the past five years, the Citrus for the South campaign has been run by Whangārei's Lions Clubs. People in the district drop off their excess citrus fruit which is taken to the South Island and distributed there.

Last month the Lions teamed up with real estate company One Agency Whangārei and the Marist Sports Club to collect the fruit.

About five tonnes - 248 banana boxes - of mixed citrus fruit was donated.

The fruit was then taken for free by Mainfreight for distribution in the South Island.

Terry Ward, from Whangārei Lions, said the fruit was given to groups in Christchurch, Dunedin, Cromwell, Gore and Alexandra District.

He said the Gore and Districts Lions Club was a new club and had a great time distributing the fruit around Central Otago.

"The other lots went to food distribution centres around the Christchurch region and Dunedin and was extremely well accepted by all," Ward said.

Susie Townshend, manager of Dunedin food rescue charity KiwiHarvest, said they received three pallets of fruit, weighing about 1484kg, for Dunedin and Mosgiel.

"Everyone was really happy with what they received. [We're] looking forward to next year's lot," Townshend said.