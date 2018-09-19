Food of the future

Photo: Yvonne O'Hara

Orchard workers Matt Mohamad, Donald Toms and Shanon Davie, all of Roxburgh, dig holes to plant new, as yet commercially unnamed, apricot varieties on Gary Bennett's Teviot orchard last week as part of a breeding programme trial with Plant and Food Research.

A new grower co-operative company, tentatively called Apricot Co, has been formed with an interim governance board to oversee the release, marketing and licensing of the new varieties.