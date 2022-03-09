Impressive result for Dunedin horticulturist

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tim Cooper (29), of Dunedin, placed third in the Young Horticulturist Competition.

He represented the Young Amenity Horticulture sector, winning $1000, $500 of fertiliser and a one-year membership of the New Zealand Institute of Agricultural and Horticultural Science.

The former Dunedin Botanic Garden apprentice has been working as a horticulturist with Bluestone Gardeners and Nursery since 2018.

The winner of the competition was Indevin assistant vineyard manager Rhys Hall (28), of Blenheim.

It was the third consecutive year a viticulturist has won the competition.

Viticulturists Simon Gourley, and before that, Annabel Bulk, were both based in Central Otago when they won the competition.

Competition chairman Hamish gates said the event attracts impressive young people from the wider horticultural industry.

"It identifies tomorrow’s horticultural leaders and is an important event for the primary sectors of New Zealand."