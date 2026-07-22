Late-calving cows get to dine first on swedes

Dairy farmer Philip Wilson holds swedes from his run-off property in Momona. Photo: SRL files

All we’ve got in the ground is a 4ha crop of swede.

Q. Why did you choose that crop?

I choose swedes because it is nice and easy to feed. People with kale either mow a bit or run a roller over it, otherwise if you do nothing, kale can fall on your electric wire and cause a breakout [of cows].

Q. You prefer swede to kale because it is a shorter crop?

Exactly. It is just a bulb in the ground, about two and a-half foot tall [76cm].

Q. Is the swede crop given any irrigation?

No.

Q. How was your crop looking entering winter including weed burden?

As it is a Cleancrop swede and had a pre-emergent spray, it was very clean — no weeds.

Q. How do you utilise your winter crop?

I break-feed it, about four feet (1.2m) a day. We also feed baleage with the swede so the cows have a lot of fibre. Currently our cows are eating about four bales a day.

Q. How many cattle are grazing on the swede crop?

About 110 cows. They are our latest calvers and they’ll be due to come back to the farm about August 15. Once those cows are back, I’ll finish the swede crop with my yearling heifers.

Q. How has the management of your crop changed over the years?

We install semi-permanent fence 20m from ditches and let grass grow in the area.

We never used to do that but we are more conscious now of having a buffer between the crop and a waterway.

We also start feeding the crop from the point furtherest away from a waterway so the cattle only get within 20m of the ditch for the last day or two in August.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz