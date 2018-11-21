Onion biosecurity plan

Biosecurity New Zealand and Onions New Zealand have reached an agreement on funding to prepare for future biosecurity responses.

Both parties signed a sector readiness operational agreement earlier this month.

New Zealand's acting director of biosecurity readiness, Andrew Spelman, said the agreement demonstrated a commitment to working in a strong partnership to strengthen readiness for incursions of specific pests and diseases.

''This is about both organisations pulling up their sleeves to improve biosecurity readiness under the GIA [Government Industry Agreement],'' he said.

Under the agreement, Biosecurity NZ and Onions New Zealand will jointly fund readiness activities that will improve preparedness for incursions of pests and diseases of major concern to the onion industry.

Onions New Zealand chief executive Michael Ahern said his organisation regarded the agreement as a sound initial investment in risk management for the industry.

''There is no doubt that the cornerstone of a good biosecurity strategy is a well-considered industry-government readiness work plan.''

One task is to draft a readiness plan for Delia antiqua (onion fly), a pest responsible for up to 90% of crop losses in temperate regions overseas. This pest is not currently in New Zealand.