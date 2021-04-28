Pupils help create native ecosystem

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mr Rushton said about 6000 plants were due to be planted, over three years, in a 3.2ha block that had been permanently retired from grazing.
The block of land, in a triangle shape, has two natural spring-fed streams that originate from Surrey Hills and some slow seepage understood to be from the nearby Rangitata Diversion Race.
The simplest way to keep stock away from the streams was to fence the area and in time, once the plantings mature, the area would create a pleasing natural vista.
The Rushtons were keen to improve their environmental impact on the soils and improve the quality of the water leaving their block.
"As with most farmers and farm owners, our ultimate goal is to leave our land in a better state than when we took over stewardship," he said.
Mr Rushton said the school pupils were enthusiastic, well mannered and very interested in the project.
"It is our hope that these children, as they grow older, will take pride in being involved with this project right from the start and watch it develop, and understand the benefit that this project will have in creating a whole new native ecosystem.”
Mayfield School principal Richard Kidd said it was fantastic project for the pupils and one they enjoyed.
"They are already asking when we can return to the Rushtons’ farm.”
Kanuka trust educator Lisa Meehan said the trust aimed to connect young people with the community and the environment and the day was the start of a long-term partnership with the school and the planting project.