Scottish farmer shares soil health trial results

Farm manager David Aglen shares new ideas being introduced at Balbirnie Home Farms in Fife, Scotland, during a video talk to arable farmers attending the Foundation for Arable Research conference in Lincoln. Dr Trish Fraser (left) keeps the questions coming. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

A Scottish farmer is encountering both potential and "pitfalls" in a quest to increase plant and soil health and reduce inputs on a cropping farm.

Balbirnie Home Farms manager David Aglen runs more than half of a 2000ha family estate at Fife, north of Edinburgh, which has been the United Kingdom Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) Strategic Cereals Farm in Scotland since 2020.

The project is much the same as Foundation for Arable Research’s (FAR) Growers Leading Change group that relies on Pathfinder farmers to encourage their peers to develop and introduce new ideas, technology and ways of working.

Running the mixed farming business in a regenerative fashion the past eight years had been a steep learning curve, Mr Aglen told the audience at FAR’s conference in Lincoln.

Balbirnie has 650ha of cropping — 90ha of vegetables and potatoes, 90ha of summer cover crops for wintering cattle, 320ha of grass for 150 "suckler" cows and 1000 breeding ewes and 400ha of forestry.

Mr Aglen said the cropping area had been reduced from 800ha as they invested in integrating livestock back into the arable business with more stock, forage crops and grass than previously.

He said the vegetable area had also been slimmed down the past 10 years, as they found it damaging for the soil.

"In 2020 we were approached to be the strategic farm for cereals.

"This is a six-year project and it’s a bit like, I believe, your Pathfinder Farm project in New Zealand.

"This is similar in that it’s levy-funded by the AHDB, and six years we felt was long enough for us to look at a good proportion of the rotation to actually get some meaningful data out of it."

He said they agreed to enter the project based on regenerative farming they wanted to do at Balbirnie rather than hold talks about whether it was better to plough or not plough a field.

A steering committee included environment and government representatives with the idea to contribute to new agriculture policy in coming years.

"We thought if we get these people in beside us then we can show what can be done potentially — and the pitfalls as well — and we can all go forward more positively than fighting against each other."

He said a major thrust of trial work for him was tackling fungicide problems, as farmers were losing the battle against diseases, particularly in wheat crops, and relying on plant variety resistance.

They had been "tinkering" with reducing fungicide use by keeping winter wheat crops healthy, and this was trialled.

Also on the list was directing foliar urea on to the leaf area of crops rather than putting urea or ammonium nitrate on the soil.

Another trial was tackling the job of finding a blueprint for spring barley crops for malting after they found it had been the most difficult crop to direct drill over the past 10 years.

"We find it a very fickle crop to do it successfully, everything from big crops to small crops and everything in between and there doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason of why we’re getting good results versus bad results."

Winter cover crops were being grown as it helped to get livestock on to fields and cycle nutrients with captured fertility brought back for the following growing season.

Big scale trials for managing wheat with crop nutrition included plots untreated, treated, tailored and more recently bugs were being added to coax healthier productivity.

Tissue samples were being taken from March to the emergence of ears on wheat, but results were mixed last year.

A full fungicide programme out-yielded other plots, but this seemed to have reversed with crops looking cleaner when their nutrients were managed.

Yellow rust was the hardest disease to combat without fungicides and they have had to "swallow their pride" and spray.

The trial to successfully grow cover crops over winter, followed by direct drilling of spring barley was being overlaid, on the same fields looking at drilling dates.

Mr Aglen said they used beans, oats and peas as the main crops to give biomass for livestock grazing, and trial plots had three different destruction dates and two sowing dates.

The best results last year were when there was no cover crops over winter, with just stubble and a few weeds, and the worst was when the cover crop was destroyed after drilling.

More insect life was found in cover crops left to grow longer, but the government was unlikely to compensate for the 1.5tonnes of yield reduction a hectare, he said.

All the cover crops were grazed over winter with sheep and their firming of soils had helped to keep down slug problems in spring to produce healthier spring barley.

As a result sheep grazing was being introduced to the trials next year.

Mr Aglen said the trial with three sowing dates had a surprising result, with earlier sown crops yielding far better than the common belief that later sowing would make the most of a ground warming up.

"Again, we changed farm practice and just started sowing as soon as we can this year — and what a difference it’s made.

"So we are learning quite a lot."

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz