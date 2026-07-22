Southern growers given new voice

Horticulture New Zealand Central Otago and Southland representative Chelsea Donnelly, of Alexandra, is looking forward to meeting growers and discussing projects. Photo: supplied

Growers have a "strong voice" in the South.

The first appointment of a Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) regional representative is Chelsea Donnelly, who is responsible for Central Otago and Southland.

Ms Donnelly, of Alexandra, said following a successful two-year pilot, HortNZ began rolling out its new regional representative network, which aimed to give growers a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support.

The goal of the pilot was to create a grower-focused regional connection, which reflected the different realities facing growers around the country.

The response from growers to the pilot had been really positive, she said.

Growers appreciated having someone local to call, who they saw at events and meetings.

"It helps them feel connected to the work HortNZ is doing in Wellington.

"If they have any questions, they can ring me and know I will go to the right person to get the answers. Being able to get answers for growers is one of the most rewarding parts of my job.

"If they have ideas or feedback, then I have a feedback loop to provide that to Wellington.

"They know the messages are getting through and that their voices are being heard."

Ms Donnelly holds a bachelor of science and a postgraduate certificate in environmental science.

Her work experience includes orchards in Central Otago, market gardens in Australia and for potato growers in Scotland, as well as in conservation, education and environmental management.

She was involved with many projects but much of her work was focused on the people capability space.

"Everything we do directly feeds into the bigger picture for growers, the Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan and the focus on doubling the farmgate value of horticulture production by 2035."

The plan had five pillars which were relevant to all growers, but some regions had more actions in some pillars than others.

"The nurturing people pillar — establishing a co-ordinated capability framework to attract, retain and develop great people across the sector — is key for Central Otago and Southland.

"We don’t have a large population, so there is a challenge to find willing and skilled people to come into the industry.

"To grow produce here, growers need to have the right people in the right place at the right time, so the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme is vital.

"We’ve been doing a lot of work in that space and growers here have given a lot of time and input into the review of the scheme and how it can be improved.

"I have been working alongside our policy team on a project to provide guidance around seasonal workers’ accommodation for growers.

"This is backpackers and summer workers, separate to the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, to ensure growers are up to speed with best practice and requirements and to assist them to have everything in place for those seasonal peaks."

Ms Donnelly is the secretary of the sector’s regional labour governance group.

She was looking forward to getting out to meet Southland growers and discuss projects.

"Growers, please reach out to me and invite me to visit. I know I speak for all the regional representatives when I say our favourite activity is getting out to meet growers in the field. Our role is grower facing and that’s what makes it so rewarding.

"We want to help with anything you need to know, to understand the pain points and pressures, ideas and anything you want to get off your chests — so please do email or give me a call."

She initially covered Canterbury and Central Otago. However, Canterbury now had a designated representative.

One of the many satisfying projects she had been involved with had been helping relaunch the Canterbury Young Grower competition after an absence of several years.

"The regional competition returned last year, and we also hosted the national Young Grower of the Year final, which was great for Canterbury.

"My last hurrah for the Canterbury region is the 2026 regional competition. The Canterbury committee has been established and the Horticulture Canterbury Growers Society will help manage the event going forward.

"HortNZ’s regional representative for Canterbury will sit alongside that. It’s just going to steadily get bigger and better, which is great."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz