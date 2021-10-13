Tulips blooming but site tour unlikely

Triflor NZ operational manager Rudi Verplancke inspects the first flowers to bloom on the farm in Edendale last week.PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

An annual tour of the tulip fields looks likely to wilt if Southland remains in Alert Level 2, an event organiser says.

Tulip grower Triflor NZ was set to open its colourful fields in Edendale to thousands of people on Labour Day.

Open day co-ordinator Jean Kirby, of Seaward Downs, said the event would proceed only if the South was in Level 1.

A final decision would be made on Monday next week, Mrs Kirby said.

‘‘If we are still in Level 2, it will be cancelled.’’

She believed chances of the event going ahead were ‘‘slim’’.

The event was run by Edendale Presbyterian Church, raising funds for the parish, Wyndham Pioneer Lions Club and Edendale Scout Group.

If the event was cancelled, the committee would find a way to sell tulip bulbs online this year.

People would still be able to see the ‘‘vibrant and stunning’’ tulip fields from the road.

‘‘Covid cannot cancel the tulips flowering, regardless of what level we are in, the paddocks are going to be beautiful.’’

Triflor NZ operational manager Rudi Verplancke said 55 varieties of tulips were planted across 100ha in Edendale.

Each hectare produced about 500,000 bulbs, he said.

Tulip flowers were chopped off ‘‘by a big lawnmower’’ from later this month to mid November.

The bulb harvest was weather-dependent but was usually in mid January.

About 75% of the bulbs were exported to North America and the rest to Finland, Holland, Norway, Poland and Russia.

Demand in North America had ‘‘levelled out’’ since Covid hit last year and clients began cancelling orders.

Consequently, new markets in Eastern Europe were explored to sell the surplus bulbs.

The clients were returning to buy more bulbs this year.

‘‘Covid, in that regard, has been good to us.’’

More sheds to dry bulbs were being built on the Edendale site.

The concrete was poured this year and the sheds would be operational by December next year, increasing capacity by about 15%.

The company had been growing tulips in the district for about 30 years, he said.

The crop was looking ‘‘really good’’ this season.

However, a critical time of the season was after flowering.

‘‘That’s when a tulip really makes its bulb.’’

Each varieties performed differently and a hot summer could make some die early.

The biggest threat at this time of the year was hail, because it could damage foliage and increase the chance of blight spreading in the crop.

‘‘That’s the way it is — that’s farming, isn’t it?’’