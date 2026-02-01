Skip to main content
Horticulture
Southern Field Days 2026 preview
A look at the site ahead of the 2026 Southern Field Days
Sale ‘last hurrah’ after 157 years
Sheep and beef farmers Garry and Julene McCorkindale have sold their property Glenside in South Otago, ending their family's nearly 160 year tenure of the land.
Lay of the land
The first successful shipment of frozen lamb from Totara Estate, North Otago, sailed from Dunedin to London in 1882.
Storm repair ongoing: contractor
The cleanup and repair work created by severe spring wind toppling trees and flattening fences is ongoing, a Southland fencing contractor says.
Attempting world records ‘a lot of fun’
To break a three-stand world record by nearly 100 lambs, shearers Leon Samuels, of Roxburgh, Paerata Abraham, of Masterton, and Shane Ratima, of Hunterville, shore 2073 strong wool...
Upgrade of Green Island oat mill ‘progressing well’
An $11 million facelift of a Dunedin oat mill aims to increase capacity, which will require growers to supply more of the cereal grain.
Trial results could be turning-point
A more accurate way to detect parasites in farmed deer could save the industry $50 million a year, researchers estimate.
Sheep fly off the shelves at three Southern sales
Sheep sale prices continue to soar in the South.
‘Best crowd’ for years at show
Enjoying a day out at the Gore A&P Society’s 143rd annual show on Saturday
Nightcaps farmer makes grand final
Thomas Slee is the top young farmer in the South.
Nine-day season to help control shelducks
A call is being made for game bird shooters to take advantage of a nine-day season for paradise shelducks in Otago next month.
SUBSCRIBER
Men outnumbered at Beaumont Boot Bash reboot
SUBSCRIBER
Women outnumbered men by nearly two to one at the recent Beaumont Boot Bash singles ball at the Beaumont Hotel, highlighting a "serious man drought" in the district.
Keraplast signs contract for wool supply
A United States company manufacturing wound and other care products from wool in Christchurch has entered a five-year supply contract with about 30 farmers.
Butter line part of $1b spread of dairy projects
Fonterra has started work on a $75 million butter plant expansion at its Clandeboye site in South Canterbury.
SUBSCRIBER
Keraplast signs five-year contract for wool supply
SUBSCRIBER
A United States company manufacturing wound and other care products from wool in Christchurch has entered a five-year supply contract with about 30 farmers.
Stud owner ‘really happy’ with result
Some of the merino rams on-offer at Armidale stud in Gimmerburn last month.
Shearers, woolhandlers ready to battle
Competitors are coming from across the world to compete in the Otago Shearing and Woolhandling Championships next week.
Deer parasite trial results ‘encouraging’
A more accurate way to detect parasites in farmed deer could save the industry $50 million a year, researchers estimate.
Southerner pays top price for sire
Shedding ram Enfield 132/24 sold for the top price of $9000 at Gore Showgrounds last week.
Marking 50 years of growth
A celebration of five decades of sunflower growing was a good chance to "stop and smell the flowers", Topflite co-owner Peter Mitchell said of their open day on Sunday.
