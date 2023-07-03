Skip to main content
Subscribe
Dunedin
16
|
9
Monday,
Mon,
17
July
Jul
2023
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Rural life
Milton couple ‘step back’ after 23 years
"It's not retirement, it’s a step back."
Time for Government to practise what it preaches
We need to talk about the P word.
‘No shortage’ of questions for composting barn research
Research on composting barns was limited but there was no shortage of questions, a scientist says.
Shelter keeps cows warm; just ‘don’t get them fat’
During a tour of wintering barns last week, Shawn McAvinue was at the two tour stops in Eastern Southland to hear why dairy farmers were investing in the infrastructure.
New barn ready for calving season
Good things take time, including finding the right composting barn to build, a dairy farmer in Eastern Southland says.
Carpet choice with schools: ministry
A Ministry of Education programme installing synthetic carpet in the classrooms of more than 800 small and rural schools throughout New Zealand says schools cannot even pay the price difference and...
Rug pulled out from under Enviroschool
An Otago primary school principal says a decision to install synthetic carpet in rural classrooms flies in the face of sustainability goals.
Award-winning cow had ‘thrilling’ performance
A cow owned by South Otago dairy farmers Stephen and Judith Ray has been posthumously crowned the 2023 Valden Cow of the Year.
Sidekick gets the limelight
Southern dairy farmers Dylan Lynch and Natasha Maybee, of Lyncrest Dairies Ltd in Invercargill, were given an award for their 3-year-old cow Lyncrest Sidekick Lucy-ET gaining the highest points in...
Hands-on taste of farming
Growing Future Farmers is set for open days on farms in the South this month.
NZPork pleased with label review
NZPork is pleased Parliament’s Regulations Review Committee has recommended the Government explore clearer labelling about the country of origin for pork.
Shawn McAvinue’s swede soup
Southern Rural Life reporter Shawn McAvinue’s family visited from the North Island recently and he wanted to showcase some of the fantastic fare farmers...
Lecture to outline career
Prof Craig Bunt will talk about his more than 30-year career in agriculture at a public lecture in Dunedin tomorrow.
Scottish farmer shares soil health trial results
A Scottish farmer is encountering both potential and "pitfalls" in a quest to increase plant and soil health and reduce inputs on a cropping farm.
Demand growing for back-to-nature stays
Canopy Camping Escapes co-founder Liz Henderson says the demand for glamping and back-to-nature style escapes has been steadily growing over the past decade.
Couple offering luxury accomodation off the beaten track
Glamping and back-to-nature escapes are becoming increasingly popular on rural properties throughout the South.
Fencing materials ‘good morale support’
Truckloads of fence posts from Northern Southland have been a great morale-booster for farmers in Hawke’s Bay in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Acclaimed winemaker to sell winery
Giving his all to his beloved winery is the catalyst for its sale, a renowned Central Otago winemaker says.
Methane doesn’t matter, American scientist says
There is "no way on Earth that man can change the climate".
Bark Up, hay contest bring farmers together
Farmers and their best friends took to the stage to compete for top dog at this year’s Balfour Young Farmers Bark Up competition recently.
